02 de abril de 2018
02.04.2018
Trump llama a detener la caravana de inmigrantes del "Viacrucis Migratorio 2018"

Está integrada por unos 1.500 migrantes, que partieron de la ciudad mexicana de Tapachula

02.04.2018 | 18:43
Trump con su hijo Donald en la Casa Blanca este lunes.
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, volvió este lunes a arremeter contra México, al afirmar que el gobierno de ese país debe detener la enorme caravana de inmigrantes que se aproxima de la frontera entre los dos países.

"México tiene poder absoluto para no dejar que esa enorme 'caravana' de personas ingrese a nuestro país. Deben detenerla en su frontera norte", escribió el presidente en la red Twitter, un día después de haber acusado a México de hacer "muy poco" al respecto.





Se trata de la caravana denominada "Viacrucis Migratorio 2018", integrada por unos 1.500 migrantes centroamericanos, la cual salió el 26 de marzo de la ciudad mexicana de Tapachula, fronteriza con Guatemala, hacia la frontera con Estados Unidos.

La marcha lleva el lema "Todos Somos Americanos de Nacimiento", y con esa caravana mujeres, hombres y niños de Guatemala, El Salvador y Honduras buscan exhibir el calvario que sufren en su paso por México hacia Estados Unidos.

Este lunes, Trump apuntó que "las leyes fronterizas funcionan", y por ello las autoridades mexicanas "no deben permitir que esas personas ingresen a nuestro país, que no tiene leyes fronterizas efectivas".




En otro mensaje Trump aseguró que México "está haciendo una fortuna" con el Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte (TLCAN).

"Con todo el dinero que hacen a costas de Estados Unidos yo espero que evitarán que esas personas ingresen a su propio territorio y al nuestro, por lo menos hasta que el Congreso cambie nuestras leyes migratorias", apuntó.

De acuerdo con Trump, el Partido Demócrata es responsable directo por esta situación, ya que se resiste a apoyar en el Congreso una ley migratoria que incluya recursos para construir un muro en la frontera con México.




"Debemos construir el muro y asegurar nuestras fronteras con una legislación fronteriza adecuada. Los demócratas no quieren fronteras, por eso (tenemos) drogas y crimen", escribió el mandatario.




Esta situación, afirmó el presidente, hizo que en la práctica se hayan estancado las negociaciones para regularizar la situación de aquellos migrantes llegados al país en la infancia, que normalizaron su cuadro migratorio mediante el programa DACA.

"DACA está muerto porque a los demócratas no les importa ni han actuado", opinó Trump, para añadir que ese medio de presión "ya no funciona".






