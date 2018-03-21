Servicios
21 de marzo de 2018
21.03.2018
Suscríbete

Servicios de utilidad

Palma
13 / 5º
Maó
12 / 4º
Eivissa
13 / 7º
ÚLTIMA HORA
El rector de la URJC dice que Cifuentes aprobó las asignaturas y alude a un error de transcripción
Terrorismo

Boko Haram libera a 76 de las 110 niñas secuestradas en Nigeria

El grupo yihadista las raptó en una escuela hace varias semanas, su mayor secuestro desde 2014

21.03.2018 | 13:20
Imagen de la escuela en la que se produjo el rapto.
El grupo terrorista islamista Boko Haram ha liberado este miércoles a al menos 76 de las 110 niñas del grupo que secuestró en una escuela de la localidad nigeriana de Dapchi, en el estado de Yobe (noreste), el pasado 19 de febrero, según el balance ofrecido por un asesor del presidente del país, Muhamadu Buhari.

"Hasta ahora, se ha confirmado y documentado que 76 de las 110 niñas secuestradas en Dapchi han sido liberadas", ha indicado Bashir Ahmad, asesor personal de Buhari, en su cuenta de Twitter, precisando que "el número será actualizado después de que se documente el resto, especialmente porque las niñas no fueron entregadas a nadie sino dejadas en Dapchi".




Uno de los padres de las menores liberadas ha contado a Reuters que tras encontrar a su hija se la ha llevado a casa, mientras que otros testigos han indicado a la agencia que algunas de las niñas han sido trasladadas a un hospital custodiado por el Ejército.

La Presidencia de Nigeria ha prometido que a lo largo del día se darán más detalles de la liberación de las menores, si bien ha sostenido en un mensaje en Twitter que no se ha procedido al pago de ningún rescate.

 




El Gobierno de Nigeria ha conseguido la liberación "mediante esfuerzos por canales extraoficiales y con la ayuda de algunos amigos del país", ha explicado a la prensa el ministro de Información, Lai Mohamed, según Reuters.

"Para que se produjera la liberación, el Gobierno tenía claro que la violencia y la confrontación no serían la vía ya que se podría poner en peligro las vidas de las niñas, por tanto el enfoque no violento fue la opción preferida", ha precisado.

La noticia de la liberación de las niñas ha sido adelantada por el diario digital Sahara Reporters. Según este medio, al menos 105 de las menores habrían sido liberadas, mientras que otras cinco habrían muerto durante el cautiverio.

Los padres de las niñas esperan noticias en la escuela. AFP


Las fuentes consultadas por Sahara Reporters han asegurado que los milicianos han llegado con las niñas a bordo de nueve vehículos, de forma similar a cuando se las llevaron secuestradas de la escuela en la que estudiaban. La llegada de los milicianos ha creado confusión y temor en la zona porque los residentes han temido por su propia seguridad.

La única cristiana sigue retenida


Los milicianos han liberado primero a una niña en un pueblo cercano y, después, se han trasladado hasta el centro de Dapchi, donde han liberado al resto de las pequeñas. No obstante, la única niña cristiana secuestrada en Dapchi por Boko Haram, identificada como Liah Sheribu, no ha sido liberada y continúa con el grupo terrorista islamista.

El padre de la menor ha confirmado en declaraciones a una radio local que su hija no ha sido liberada. Sheribu Nata ha contado que los padres de las niñas liberadas le han dicho que su hija sigue en manos de los milicianos porque se niega a convertirse al islam, como quieren estos.

"Mi hija está viva pero dicen que es una cristiana y que no podían liberarla hasta que no se convierta al islam, y mi hija dice que nunca será musulmana", ha relatado el hombre, según recoge el diario 'Daily Post'. "Estoy feliz porque mi hija no ha renunciado a su fe", ha añadido el hombre, que ha hablado con los padres de algunas de las niñas liberadas.

Una de las menores liberadas, Jadiya Grema, ha confirmado a Reuters que la menor cristiana sigue en manos de los yihadistas, que han llegado a Dapchi al grito de "Alá es grande", y otras cinco murieron durante el cautiverio. "Cinco de nosotras han muerto. Una sigue con ellos porque es cristiana", ha indicado Grema.

Secuestro de 2014


El secuestro de las 110 niñas de Dapchi ha sido el mayor rapto protagonizado por el grupo terrorista Boko Haram desde que en 2014 se llevó a 270 niñas de la localidad de Chibok. El secuestro de las pequeñas de Dapchi ha provocado críticas a la gestión del Gobierno y del presidente, que en un primer momento negó que se hubiera producido el rapto y posteriormente lo confirmó.

Amnistía Internacional denunció este martes en un informe tras una investigación sobre el secuestro de Dapchi, que las fuerzas de seguridad nigerianas fueron alertadas con antelación de la llegada de los milicianos de Boko Haram a esta localidad y no actuaron para impedir el ataque y el rapto.


Compartir en Twitter
Compartir en Facebook

Más información



¡Síguenos en las redes!

 
Lo último Lo más leído
Enlaces recomendados: Premios Cine
noticias de Diario de MallorcaMapa web
Mallorca
Clasificados
Especiales
diariodemallorca.es
Publicidad
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs del Grupo Prensa Ibérica Media
© Editora Balear, S.A. Todos los derechos reservados.
Aviso Legal | Política de Privacidad | Política de Cookies