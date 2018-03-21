Boko Haram libera a 76 de las 110 niñas secuestradas en Nigeria

The directive by President Buhari to all security agencies to do everything possible to secure the release of the Dapchi schoolgirls, who were abducted on 19 Feb. 2018, has yielded fruits, with the confirmed release of 76 of the 110 in the early hours of Wednesday. – Lai Mohammed— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) 21 de marzo de 2018
Ministers of Information and Defence have just briefed the press ahead of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting.— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) 21 de marzo de 2018
The released Girls are in Dapchi and being documented; Situation is developing; release is outcome of "backchannel" negotiations; no ransoms were paid. pic.twitter.com/wajHHCaGUd
