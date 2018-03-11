Servicios
11 de marzo de 2018
11.03.2018
Servicios de utilidad

"Loco", "viejo enfermo"... Los insultos entre Trump y Kim

Los dos líderes, que cruzado descalificaciones en el último año, han acordado reunirse en mayo

11.03.2018 | 11:51
Kim Jong Un y Donald Trump.
El anuncio de que Donald Trump aceptó reunirse con el líder norcoreano Kim Jong Un sorprendió a Estados Unidos después de un año de agresiva retórica entre los dos gobiernos.

El encuentro -considerado como un "milagro" por el presidente surcoreano, Moon Jae-in- posiblemente tenga lugar a fines de mayo, y tiene como objetivo discutir la seguridad y la desnuclearización de la península coreana.

El año pasado, Trump dijo que sería "un honor" reunirse con Kim Jong Un, a quien sin embargo había descrito como un " loco con armas nucleares" capaz de provocar el "fuego y la ira" de Estados Unidos. El líder norcoreano, en tanto, lo llamó " viejo enfermo mental".

La reunión de mayo podría suponer el comienzo de una nueva era en las relaciones. AFP


A continuación, algunas frases clave de la escalada verbal entre ambos mandatarios.



Por el poder del botón



En su discurso de Año Nuevo de 2017, Kim Jong Un advirtió que tenía el "botón nuclear" en su despacho, dando pie a que la retórica rozara el ridículo cuando Trump le respondió a través de su medio favorito, Twitter:
"El líder norcoreano Kim Jong Un dijo que 'el Botón Nuclear está siempre en su escritorio'. Alguien de ese debilitado y famélico régimen puede por favor informarle que yo también tengo un Botón Nuclear, que es mayor y más poderoso que el suyo y que mi Botón funciona", tuiteó Trump.

 




El diario oficial norcoreano respondió que la "fanfarronería" de Trump fue el "espasmo de un lunático" asustado por el poder de Corea del Norte y el "ladrido de un perro rabioso".


'Hombre cohete' - versus 'mentalmente desquiciado'



En su primer discurso en la Asamblea General de la ONU, el presidente estadounidense amenazó con "destruir totalmente" a Corea del Norte si ese país atacaba a Estados Unidos, y se burló de su líder a quien calificó de ser un "hombre cohete" empeñado en una misión suicida, en respuesta a la eventualidad anunciada por Pyongyang de realizar un ensayo nuclear en el Pacífico.

El conflicto de Corea ha sido el principal asunto de política internacional de Trump. AFP


El régimen norcoreano respondió de inmediato: "sin dudas y definitivamente domesticaré con fuego al viejo chocho estadounidense mentalmente desquiciado". "Un perro asustado ladra más", añadió el líder norcoreano sobre Trump.


"Cachorro enfermo"



En medio de la tensión por el lanzamiento de un misil balístico intercontinental de Corea del Norte, en noviembre del año pasado, Trump dijo que Kim era un "cachorro enfermo".

Unas semanas después, la Campaña Internacional para la Abolición de las Armas Nucleares (ICAN), que agrupa a unas 500 ONG en un centenar de países y lleva años alertando del peligro que constituye las armas nucleares, recibió el premio Nobel de la paz 2017.

"Un loco con armas nucleares"



"No podemos dejar así, libre, a un loco con armas nucleares", dijo Trump con tono humorístico el 29 de abril de 2017 por teléfono a su homólogo filipino Rodrigo Duterte, según el diario The Washington Post. "Tenemos mucho poder de fuego, más que ellos, 20 veces más, pero no queremos usarlo". Pero en una entrevista el 30 de abril, dijo que Kim es una "galleta bastante inteligente" que fue capaz de "asumir" el poder a una edad temprana.

El único estadounidense famoso en reunirse con Kim Jong Un fue el exbasquetbolista Dennis Rodman, quien en el pasado había sido despedido de un reality show de Trump, The Celebrity Apprentice.

El excolega de Michael Jordan en los Bulls saludó el encuentro en su Twitter: "Mucho respeto al presidente Trump y al marsical Kim Jong Un en su próxima reunión histórica," escribió.




"En 2014 dije que las puertas se abrirían. #Peace #Love #NotWar", añadió el exbasquetbolista que ese año había sido blanco de una avalancha de críticas por haber cantado "¡Cumpleaños Feliz!" a su "amigo para toda la vida", el máximo dirigente norcoreano Kim Jong Un.


