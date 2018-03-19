Servicios
19 de marzo de 2018
19.03.2018
La última moda en China es...¡Comer hielo!

La prueba viral consiste en masticar el hielo haciendo ruido y también darle formas y colores

19.03.2018 | 18:02
Sí, has leído bien el titular de la noticia. Así es, ahora en China, una de las cosas que más de moda están en las redes sociales es comer hielo. Ya sabemos que las modas de internet pueden ser un tanto extrañas, pero esta, es muy posible, que sea la más rara que hayamos visto hasta el momento. Uno ve estas cosas y se pregunta, primero, a quién se le habrá ocurrido; y segundo, por qué a la gente le parece divertido y lo imita.

Hay que reconocer que no solo es comer hielo como tal. Al menos en la mayoría de las ocasiones. Sí, la cosa es comer hielo y que sea lo más sonoro posible, pero al menos se lo trabajan para que este tenga formas y colores distintos. ¿Cuál es la razón de esto? Aseguran que el sonido que se hace al masticarlo es relajante... Para gustos, colores...





Hay muchos ejemplos en la red:




Diferentes formas y colores:




La última moda viral en China es comer hielo:




Los jóvenes intentan sorprender a los internautas con sus habilidades con el hielo:





